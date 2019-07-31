Fort Wayne cheesecake business to move into Wells St. location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday was National Cheesecake Day and a very busy day for Fort Wayne bakery, Purple Mountain Cheesecakes who is working to expand.

The local business is makes cheesecake flavors from Snickers, to raspberry and their most popular, turtle cheesecake. Purple Mountain currently has a food truck and delivers their product to restaurants like Casa Grille Italiano.

Now, they are moving into a new location at 1137 N. Wells Street. It is a century old building that formally housed Jack and Johnny’s Restaurant. Owner Glenn Ellenberger says it’s an opportunity to grow the business and is excited to building home.

“It will allow us to continue with our wholesale business, but in addition to that, we’ll have a place where people can come in and sit down and have a nice fresh piece of cheesecake,” said Ellenberger.

An opening date for the new location has not been released.