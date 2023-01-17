FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A new sculpture in downtown Fort Wayne has symbolism that hits close to home for a Ukrainian immigrant who helped create it.

Lena Balger, an artist and designer with Arts United, infused her Ukrainian heritage with the city’s latest sculpture. The title, “Na Krylah Nadi”, which translates to “On Wings Of Hope”, was inspired by the poem “Contra Spem Spero” by Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka.

It’s the latest installation on ‘Bill Blass Runway’, on the south façade of 814 Calhoun St.

Balger worked with designer Torey E. Dunn II to create the art piece that extends more than 15 feet wide. It features a crown, which has become Ukraine’s familiar symbol of peace and connects to the country’s history. Each flower in the crown represents aspirations of courage, hope and strength.

The sculpture contains more than 300 individual feathers that were laser cut with symbols borrowed from Ukrainian folk embroidery.

“To tell the story and impact of Ukraine and its people through the articulation of a phoenix while celebrating and implementing cultural symbolism in the finer details is what we love doing here at ReVolt,” said Dunn, who works with ReVolt Design through Midwest Metal Products. “We are very excited to work with everyone to bring this beautiful piece of art to Fort Wayne and look forward to seeing what impact this can have.”

The sculpture was designed with the hope of inspiring visitors to help Ukrainian refugees and donate through the Fort Wayne Sister Cities International website.

“This project demonstrates that the City of Fort Wayne cares for all its community members, and the city is here to help them express their life stories,” said Balger. “I hope to see a lot of visitors from in and out of town taking photographs in front of the sculpture and sharing their photos and stories on their social media in support of Ukraine.”

The public is invited to attend the dedication of the sculpture on Jan. 19 at 4:15 p.m.

The project is fully funded by the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission.

The art installation was a collaboration with the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, the Public Art Commission, Arts United, and Art This Way, a volunteer-run organization operating under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District.

More information and updates on this project will be provided on the Art This Way website.