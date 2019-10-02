Fort Wayne celebrates national Walk or Bike to School Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne celebrated the 2019 national Walk or Bike to School Day Wednesday.

Mayor Henry helped kick things off with a walk from Lion’s Park to Holy Cross Lutheran Elementary with students.

Another group met at the Forest Park play yard and walked to Forest Park Community school.

These events were two of more than five-thousand across the country that were held under the guidance of the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

The Fort Wayne Active Transportation Coalition puts on the event in an effort to make transportation safe and accessible in all forms.

Organizers say drivers should watch for children walking to school and obey school zone speed limits.

Pedestrians are reminded to cross streets at cross walks and look out for vehicles.