Fort Wayne celebrates Labor Day with annual events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Organized Labor Day Picnic is a holiday tradition for thousands of people in the area. The event, known for its chili, is put on each year by local unions and volunteers, though they stress that the event is open to anyone.

Even though Labor Day is meant to honor them, the laborers, the unions like to take the day to make it a community affair and invite anyone to drop by and enjoy a good meal and conversation together. Anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 people stop by the picnic each year, and event co-chair Darryl Esterline said they do what they can so that all of those people can get a meal for free.

“People like to think it’s just organized labor, this is not,” said Esterline, who also is also a representative for SMART Sheet Metal Workers Local 20. “This is a gift for anybody laboring for a living and it’s our gift back to the community and today everything is free and a lot of times this doesn’t happen like this. Everything is totally donated by organized labor from 150 gallons of chili and the preparation to the chips and the hot dogs.”

The unions have been holding the picnic in Headwaters Park for over 10 years. Part of why they open the picnic to everyone is because they feel it is important to get to know the community.

“Labor Day is just a wonderful time to be with family and friends, and brothers and sisters, that we work with all the rest of the year,” said Esterline. “Today’s the day just to easy does it and have a good time and a little brother-ship,” said Esterline. “It’s very important and it goes a long way.”

Those looking for a sportier way to spend the holiday made their way to Parkview Field to enjoy the the last TinCaps game of the season. TinCaps fan Eric Shook, of Huntertown, brought his two children to the game to both celebrate the holiday and to have one last hurrah before school gets in full-swing.

“With the weather this nice and the kids not having school, it just works out perfect,” said Shook. “We just enjoy coming out, and especially coming out to Parkview Field, is great. He starts preschool next week too, so we definitely know that the summer is over.”

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA also used the day for one last summer activity. Their “Make a Splash” event gave families a final day of fun on their SplashPad, and it gave the YMCA a way to let people know that even though summer is over there are still fun things at the Y that they can take advantage of.

“Hopefully we can show some things that they can do to transition into the fall time of the year so they still have something to day,” said Amos Norman, Exec. Director for the Renaissance Pointe YMCA. “Last time to really get out as a family and do something fun together.”

The picnic and the TinCaps game are both things that happen every year on Labor Day. According to Esterline, as far as the unions can tell there has been some sort of Labor Day celebration since around the 1880’s.