FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department.

The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.

According to an inspection report obtained by WANE 15, a complaint was received on Nov. 10 about “cockroaches on the walls inside the establishment.”

During an inspection, a health official found “17 dead, free cockroaches and 7 live, free cockroaches in the establishment,” the report said. Cockroaches were found in the dish area, behind the bar, behind the ice machine, in the back of an open top cooler, under coolers behind the bar, in the prep areas, and under empty kegs near a sink, the report said.

Cebolla’s was ordered to remove the pests and attend to other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.

A reinspection would be done afterward, the report said.

Cebolla’s has four Fort Wayne locations: on Dupont Road, on Fernhill Avenue, on Jefferson Boulevard, and on Maplecrest Road. It also owns Don Chava’s on Wells Street.