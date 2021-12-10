Fort Wayne cat rescued after five days in tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne cat may have lost a few of its nine lives after being stuck in a tree for five days.

Located near Stellhorn and Reed, the cat had been crying in the tree since last Friday with no immediate help.

Thankfully, Fort Wayne couple Scott and Kandi Engelhardt teamed up to rescue it Wednesday. The cat was difficult to find, as it was hidden near the top of the tree when Scott scaled the tree to rescue the cat.

Chico has since been reunited with his family.

The cat had no comment.