Fort Wayne CASA swears in new volunteers

by: Bray Snyder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local organization now has more volunteers to help abused and neglected children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held a swearing-in ceremony today at the Allen County Courthouse for its newest volunteers.

The class completed a six week program. In total there are nine new volunteers.


Of this group, one is transferring from Marion and one is coming back from previously volunteering.

They’ll join a team of more than 100 advocates to provide a voice for children who are abused or neglected.

