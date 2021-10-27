Fort Wayne cancels Saturday’s Trot the Trails event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne has canceled Saturday’s Trot the Trails event due to flooding along the horse trail route as well as forecasted rain.

The ride was going to take place along the golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and include 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the scenic Maumee River.

The Trot the Trails event serves as a fundraiser for Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc., an organization trying to build equestrian trails in Allen County. The money raised from the events goes directly to helping support the organization.