FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local cafe is going the extra mile to support local artists. Inside Sharing Peace Cafe, you can see and purchase a wide variety of locally created artwork.

Sharing Peace Cafe manager Rose Murphy and artist Shawn Murphy stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the gallery. You can see that in the interview above.

Business hours for Sharing Peace Cafe are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Sharing Peace Cafe is located at 4900 Fairfield Avenue. You can click here to learn more.