FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A café that opened last year in Fort Wayne is up for an award that would name it the best new cocktail bar in the region.

Penny Drip, a spot that specializes in coffee and cocktails, is one of 10 bars in the central U.S. to be honored at the 2023 Spirited Awards, in a category which recognizes new establishments across the country that stand out for serving cocktails.

“The Spirited Awards® is among the most internationally sought-after in the beverage and

hospitality industries,” said Be Better Hospitality, the group that operates Penny Drip. “We love bringing this recognition to Fort Wayne and the state as our beverage scene continues to thrive.”

A restaurant in Bloomington was also nominated, along with others in Chicago and Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. Recipients will be honored at a conference in July.