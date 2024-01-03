FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some Fort Wayne businesses are jumping in on the “Dry January” trend by offering new, non-alcoholic options for those participating.

Dry January has picked up in popularity during the last few years. It’s the idea of refraining from drinking alcohol for the entire month. That month with no alcohol is believed to benefit participants’ physical and mental health, leading to a good start to the new year.

Kekionga Craft Company is a business largely centered around alcohol sales, but they’re embracing Dry January this year. For the first time, the company has a limited Dry January menu featuring a ginger apple cider and kombucha.

“It seems sacrilegious, but the demand is there,” said Tyler Butcher, CFO and vice president of Kekionga Craft Company. “We get asked almost daily for offerings of non-alcoholic [drinks] other than just sodas. I think people still want to participate; you know their friends are having a cider and they don’t want to feel left out.”

Butcher said the featured items are just specials for Dry January, but he’s excited to see the reaction from customers.