Fort Wayne business pledges to match donations for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne-based business has pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.

NAI Hanning & Bean, a commercial real estate company, has offered to match all donations through Dec. 31. Any amount, from $5 to $5,000, will be matched. Funds raised are used to serve those living in in the northeast Indiana community year-round.

Here’s how you can donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign:

  • Drop a donation in a red kettle while you are out
  • Donate online on the Salvation Army’s website
  • Mail or drop off your donation to The Salvation Army at 2901 N Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Instead of giving money, you can also donate time by volunteering to be a bell ringer. Learn how you can be a Salvation Army bell ringer this holiday season by going to their website.

