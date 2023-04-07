FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne retail boutique, a global fashion brand and a Nashville-based country music duo recently announced a partnership and unveiled a new fashion collection.

The goal of the collection, dubbed MIRROR MIRROR, is to support and amplify body positivity and is being overseen by goodMRKT, ABLE, and the country music duo Walker County.

The collection features a variety of clothing and fashion items including jackets, jeans and jewelry.

“goodMRKT is a community of makers and creators who embrace the challenges of the world

and dare to make a difference, and that’s exactly what [Walker County is] doing through their

music and the MIRROR MIRROR collection,” said Harry Cunningham, founder and managing

partner of goodMRKT.

The MIRROR MIRROR collection can be found in-store and online at goodMRKT and online at ABLE.