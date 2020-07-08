Fort Wayne buffet back open after executive order violation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne buffet located off Coliseum Boulevard that was closed for “Failure to comply with Governor’s Executive Order” has reopened after a day.

Notice posted to the door of Fujiyama Grill & Buffet

Fujiyama Grill & Buffet had a notice posted on the front door from the Allen County Department of Health that said they were closed after an inspection conducted Tuesday, July 7.

The health department had previously given the establishment a verbal order to stop allowing consumer self-service on June 23. Governor Eric Holcomb has disallowed self-service at buffets as part of an executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day later, the department followed up with the restaurant and observed employees serving customers food in the buffet area as well as a sign allowing only five people at a time in the buffet area. At that time, the health department noted that no further follow up would be required.

On Wednesday, the restaurant was back open, with diners coming and going.

The Health Department approved the restaurant to reopen after a follow-up inspection found “no employees working in the establishment and no food prep had been done,” according to a report. The “person in charge” also told the inspector that the restaurant would “no longer let customers serve themselves and will have employees available to serve customers.”