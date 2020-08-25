Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club holds 2020 Smart Girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club held its 2020 Smart Girls program Monday evening.

WANE 15’s Terra Brantley helped deliver 60 new Back to School dresses for grade schoolers. The dresses were all handmade by a seamstress who wishes to remain anonymous.

Brantley talked with high schoolers and their families about the Smart Girls $15,000 college scholarship provided by the Terra Brantley Foundation.

“She’s bringing all her resources along with her friends resources to the table. Coming and having 20 something resources to hand out to needy girls is awesome as well, we just appreciate her spirit of community service,” said Joe Jordan, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.

Parkview Health, Sweetwater, Summit City Chevrolet, The Heffner Foundation and Laborer’s Local 213 are partnering with the Terra Brantley Foundation to provide the annual scholarship.

This year’s winner will be announced at a club event later this year.