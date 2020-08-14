Fort Wayne boy battling cancer to help others with lemonade stand

'Just stay positive and do it," Kyler Drenning says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne boy battling a rare disease will put himself to work this weekend to raise money to donate to benefit others who are suffering.

At just 4 years old, Kyler Drenning was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG). Now, at age 10, Kyler has continued to beat the odds, fighting the disease everyday.

Kyler Drenning preps for his lemonade stand.

“The type of cancer that he has, typically kids don’t make it more than a year after being diagnosed,” said Kyler’s dad, Ryan Drenning. “But the trooper that he is, he’s managed to live with this for six years. He owns this cancer and we’re going to beat it, just like we do everything else.”

Kyler said that part of beating the cancer includes trying new things, such has running a business for a day.

“It just popped into my head,” said Kyler . “I just wanted to feel like, what it feels like to own my own business. My mom said, ‘Hey buddy, what about a lemonade stand?'”

After some planning, Kyler and his parents started to work hard to get everything in place to make the lemonade stand a success.

The lemonade stand will be hosted outside of the Drennings’ home, located at 2141 Owaissa Way, which is just west of Foster Park in the historic Indian Village neighborhood. The lemonade stand event will begin at noon and will continue until supplies run out, which could be a while: Kyler and his parents have prepared 80 gallons of lemonade. Baked goods will also be for sale.

Kyler will keep some of the money that he earns, but he plans to donate a portion of the earnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“My parents, they thought it would be a great idea just to donate some money to St. Jude and they’ve saved my life pretty much and it’s pretty awesome,” said Kyler.

The lemonade stand has picked up a lot of support online, and Kyler’s parents are expecting a large turnout to celebrate Kyler’s accomplishment.

To visit the lemonade stand’s Facebook page, click here.

“We live everyday like its a party. We live everyday like its the last day. We share the love as a family and we try to share with everybody else that we call family and friends,” said Ryan Drenning.

Kyler has a message to those battling cancer: “Stay positive. You can do it. And never give up on what you want to do in your life. Just stay positive and do it.”