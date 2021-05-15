Fort Wayne Bonsai Club sponsor meetup at Botanical Garden bonsai display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Bonsai Club are gathering at the Botanical Garden for a meetup at the bonsai display on Saturday until 3 p.m.

Bonsai tree display at the Botanical Garden.







Members of the club are encouraging visitors to chat with them to learn how to grow, care and maintain these little trees. The club says that bonsai tree gardens are like keeping a miniature forest in a small space and provide a scenic ambiance at home. Young plants and pots are available for purchase.

Regular admission into the Botanical Garden apply.