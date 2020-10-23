Fort Wayne boat maker enjoying record sales through pandemic, and they’re hiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, boat sales have soared for manufacturers throughout the country, including Brunswick in Fort Wayne.

“We saw some some record numbers,” said Erik Bon Fleur, the Director of Operations at Brunswick’s Fort Wayne location off Hadley Road. “It’s been a really interesting year obviously for a lot of people. Brunswick has been pretty fortunate, and certainly marine sales have been pretty strong.”

Bon Fleur attributes this increase in sales to the consumer’s concerns about the coronavirus.

“As soon as the country started to really come back, that’s when people started to look for those activities that they can still do amidst some of the shutdowns across the country,” said Bon Fleur. “So, really, as soon as that first wave we started to see growth.”

Bon Fleur said it’s common for business to do well in the months of June and July, however, he said even through September, sales were “really high” compared to previous years. The company has manufactured recreational boats for over 50 years.

“With with the pandemic, people hadn’t been able to take those family vacations and sporting events have obviously been canceled,” said Bon Fluer. “So I think people are now looking for something that is family friendly, as well as being able to social distance. Boating is one of those great activities.”

In a time when many businesses have struggled, not only have sales increased, but the Brunswick company at its Fort Wayne location has grown as well.

“Right now as a company we have about 300 people and we’ve actually added an additional 50 here in the past few weeks,” said Bon Fleur. “So we’re growing quite a bit it’s very exciting.”

And the growth will continue. Due to the skyrocketing sales, Brunswick Fort Wayne Operations is currently hiring.

