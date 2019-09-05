Fort Wayne BMX to host memorial race to benefit fallen teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne BMX is set to host a memorial race and benefit this upcoming weekend.

The event will benefit Carson Stoffel, a 15 year old from Huntington, Indiana. He died while competing in the Midwest Nationals, in Rockford, Illinois, earlier this year.

Fort Wayne BMX will host the event this Saturday from 10 AM – 6 PM. It will take place at the Franke Park BMX track in Fort Wayne. Registration begins at 10 AM, followed by a short memorial service around noon. Event organizers say that the racing should begin around 12:30 PM.

“We’re gonna try and pull all of the stops. We’re going to do this up right. We want this to be a party-like atmosphere, somber at times, but just a good time all around. We hope everybody comes and they get their fill of racing and they take in all the ice cream and the concessions that they can. And that they have a really good time and remember a great kid,” said Fort Wayne BMX track operator, Barney Goodwin.

Attendees can expect a day of racing, music provided from a DJ, concession, and a raffle, all to benefit ridewithcarson.org. Proceeds will go to promoting track safety.

More information on this event can be found on the Fort Wayne BMX Facebook page which can be accessed here.

Banners of remembrance and a few memorials can be seen around the Franke Park track. They all feature the number “928”, which was Carson’s rider number.