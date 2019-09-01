Fort Wayne BMX broken into, $5,000 worth of equipment stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne BMX is making a plea to whoever stole their equipment to please return it.

The BMX crew tells WANE 15 someone broke into their track Friday night by cutting the wire of a fence and got away with $5,000 worth of equipment. Among the equipment stolen was their 4-wheeler and weed eaters.

But most importantly, according to track operator Barney Goodwin, their gate ram and controller were also taken and they need those to be able to properly start their races. The devices control the opening gate.

“Bring back our stuff. The ram is useless to you,” Goodwin said. “Outside of BMX racing, it’s got no function whatsoever. But for us, it’s huge. It’s essential to our operations. Just bring it back.”

Goodwin added that Fort Wayne BMX is hosting about 500 riders for an event next week, making the need for those gate devices all the more pressing. The event will be in honor of Carson Stoffel, a Fort Wayne BMX rider, who died in July.