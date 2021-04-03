Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian wins Championship Game versus Parke Heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Blackhawk Christian took on rival Parke Heritage on Sunday in the Championship and won.

Blackhawk closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run over the final 3:10 leading Parke Heritage 11-5. They took the lead with 27 to 19 at the halftime. The third quarter wrapped with 39 to 31.

Final in 2A: Blackhawk Christian 55, Parke Heritage 40. Braves are champions again, first time in 2A.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 55, Parke Heritage 40 Braves win second state title in three years.

