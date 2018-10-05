Fort Wayne bishop to ID more priests accused of sexual abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bishop Kevin Rhoades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Nearly three weeks after he released a list of 18 priests and deacons within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse, Bishop Kevin Rhoades will identify two more next week.

In an interview with 15 Finds Out investigator Angelica Robinson on Friday, Rhoades said he would release the names of two additional priests who have been accused of sexual abuse. Rhoades said he would unveil those names Tuesday.

It was mid-September when Rhoades identified 18 priests and deacons who have served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and have been credibly accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor. On that list: James Blume, Michael Buescher, Brian Carsten, William Ehrman, William Gieranowski, John Gillig, Gabriel Hernandez, Edward Krason, Paul LeBrun, CSC, Thomas Lombardi, Robert Mahoney, Eldon Miller, Edward O. Paquette, Cornelius Ryan, CSC, James Seculoff, Richard Stieglitz, Richard Thompson and James Trepanier, CSC.

READ ABOUT THE ACCUSED PRIESTS

Rhoades said Friday that as he was preparing that list, he had a few other priests he said were "in question," but he had to do more research into the allegations against them.

Two more will make his list now.

"I released the names of the 18 because people were asking and I said I was going to do it," he said. "But there were two that we needed to get more information on that will be added to the list. So there will be 20."

Rhoades said the list will be current after the names are added. He told 15 Finds Out that the majority of abuse cases are from many years ago. He said there has been a drastic decline in number of abuse cases, especially since 2002, when strict standards and procedures were adopted within the church.

Rhoades said he is committed to getting the names out there so that survivors of the abuse can continue the healing process. The diocese has received numerous phone calls since he released the initial list of names.

"I wouldn't anticipate many more [will be added]," he said. "But if there are [more accusations]... and they're judged to be credible, they'll be added to the list."

Rhoades said there is a diocesan review board that is comprised of lawyers and psychologist to help to determine "credibility." He said those people found on the list are more likely to have abused than not.

WANE 15 will publish the new names when they are released by the diocese.