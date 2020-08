FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bishop Kevin Rhoades is under self-quarantine after a possible exposure to the coronavirus.

A Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend spokesperson said Tuesday that Rhoades was exposed to someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the bishop was self-quarantining as “a precaution for the safety of others.”

It’s not yet known if Rhoades has been tested himself.