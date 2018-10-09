Fort Wayne Bishop names two more priests accused of sexual abuse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has added two more names to list of the priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
Michael Paquet, osc, and Bruce A. Schutt were accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor. Additionally, two more allegations have been added to the previously released name of Elden Miller.
Below is a detailed background for Paquet and Schutt, as listed in news release from The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. An amendment to the number of allegations against Miller is also listed.
Michael Paquet, osc
Date of Ordination: May 28, 1978
Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: November 18, 2002
Dismissed from Clerical State: September 16, 2005
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Places Served:
1978-1979 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
1979-1985 – Ministry Center Retreat Director, Fort Wayne, Indiana
1983-1985 – Spirit Alive TEC Youth Minister, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indiana
1985-2002 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Bruce A. Schutt
Date of Ordination: May 29, 1965
Loss of Clerical State: May 9, 1975
Number of Credible Allegations: 2
Places Served:
June 15, 1965 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
April 20, 1968 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 15, 1968 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 25, 1971 – Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard
July 1, 1971 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
October 2, 1972 – United States Army Training Center, Fort Eustis, Virginia
April 15, 1974 – December 31, 1974 – Ministry in Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Elden Miller
Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954
Retired: July 15, 2003
Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006
Number of Credible Allegations: 4
Deceased: July 26, 2008
Places Served:
June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana
July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana
February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
It was mid-September when Rhoades identified 18 priests and deacons who have served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and have been credibly accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor. On that list: James Blume, Michael Buescher, Brian Carsten, William Ehrman, William Gieranowski, John Gillig, Gabriel Hernandez, Edward Krason, Paul LeBrun, CSC, Thomas Lombardi, Robert Mahoney, Eldon Miller, Edward O. Paquette, Cornelius Ryan, CSC, James Seculoff, Richard Stieglitz, Richard Thompson and James Trepanier, CSC.
In an interview with 15 Finds Out investigator Angelica Robinson on Friday, Rhoades said that as he was preparing that list, he had a few other priests he said were "in question." He had to do more research into the allegations against them.
The amended list was developed with the assistance of the Diocesan Review Board.
The diocese has received numerous phone calls since he released the initial list of names. Rhoades said the review board will investigate every accusation. If it is deemed credible the name will be added to the list.
Rhoades said he is committed to getting the names out there so that survivors of the abuse can continue the healing process.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
