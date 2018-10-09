Fort Wayne Bishop names two more priests accused of sexual abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has added two more names to list of the priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Michael Paquet, osc, and Bruce A. Schutt were accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor. Additionally, two more allegations have been added to the previously released name of Elden Miller.

Below is a detailed background for Paquet and Schutt, as listed in news release from The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. An amendment to the number of allegations against Miller is also listed.

Michael Paquet, osc

Date of Ordination: May 28, 1978

Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: November 18, 2002

Dismissed from Clerical State: September 16, 2005

Number of Credible Allegations: 1

Places Served:

1978-1979 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

1979-1985 – Ministry Center Retreat Director, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1983-1985 – Spirit Alive TEC Youth Minister, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1985-2002 – Crosier Assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Bruce A. Schutt

Date of Ordination: May 29, 1965

Loss of Clerical State: May 9, 1975

Number of Credible Allegations: 2

Places Served:

June 15, 1965 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

April 20, 1968 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 15, 1968 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 25, 1971 – Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard

July 1, 1971 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

October 2, 1972 – United States Army Training Center, Fort Eustis, Virginia

April 15, 1974 – December 31, 1974 – Ministry in Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Elden Miller

Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954

Retired: July 15, 2003

Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006

Number of Credible Allegations: 4

Deceased: July 26, 2008

Places Served:

June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana

July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana

February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

It was mid-September when Rhoades identified 18 priests and deacons who have served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and have been credibly accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor. On that list: James Blume, Michael Buescher, Brian Carsten, William Ehrman, William Gieranowski, John Gillig, Gabriel Hernandez, Edward Krason, Paul LeBrun, CSC, Thomas Lombardi, Robert Mahoney, Eldon Miller, Edward O. Paquette, Cornelius Ryan, CSC, James Seculoff, Richard Stieglitz, Richard Thompson and James Trepanier, CSC.

In an interview with 15 Finds Out investigator Angelica Robinson on Friday, Rhoades said that as he was preparing that list, he had a few other priests he said were "in question." He had to do more research into the allegations against them.

The amended list was developed with the assistance of the Diocesan Review Board.

The diocese has received numerous phone calls since he released the initial list of names. Rhoades said the review board will investigate every accusation. If it is deemed credible the name will be added to the list.

Rhoades said he is committed to getting the names out there so that survivors of the abuse can continue the healing process.