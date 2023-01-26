The new Fire Station 14 location will be at the southeast corner of Reed Road and East State Boulevard.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne.

Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the new location will be at the southeast corner of Reed Road and East State Boulevard.

Officials said the new location will allow the FWFD to have “much-needed” space and easier access to major roadways.

“The new fire station will be a tremendous addition for our firefighters who work so hard each day to protect our community,” Mayor Henry said. “As public safety continues to be a top priority in the City of Fort Wayne, it’s vital to have modern and efficient facilities to assist in providing the best services possible to the public.

The new fire station will cost $4 million and will feature two full bays and a one-half bay along with sleeping quarters, a workout room, a dining room and a kitchen.

Station 14 firefighters are expected to move into the new station in October 2023.