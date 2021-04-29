Fort Wayne based logistics company holding college career fair to hire 100 positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Circle Logistics (Circle) will be hosting a college career fair on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at company headquarters located at 1950 W. Cook Road #102, in Fort Wayne. Circle currently has 100 positions available for immediate hire with plans to fill an additional 400 positions over the next three years.

“With demand for freight at an all-time high, we are experiencing growth like never before as we continue to add a multitude of Fortune 100 companies to our diversified portfolio,” said Derek Holst, VP of Sales and Operations, Circle. “With a competitive base salary, uncapped incentive plan and growth opportunities, Circle is the perfect place to start your career.”

Circle is currently hiring entry-level positions for all 15 branch locations with remote opportunities available, as well. Available positions include account managers, inside sales representatives, carrier sales representatives and more.

Circle’s competitive employee benefits include: