Fort Wayne based hot tub manufacturer looking to hire 200 to meet consumer demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Master Spas on Tuesday announced plans to hire an additional 200 employees for various positions in the next two months in an effort to keep up with customer demand and industry growth.

Master Spas recently expanded both its swim spa and hot tub manufacturing operations as well as adding a new warehouse facility.

“As Master Spas continues to grow, we’re proud to be hiring 200 new employees over the next two months,” says Julie Hess, director of Human Resources. “Master Spas continues to strive to be an employer of choice, offering one of the best new hire benefits packages in the area.”

Master Spas currently employs over 1,000 people, having added 400 jobs and a second shift since March 2020. The new jobs Master Spas hopes to fill include positions in production, warehouse, industrial maintenance and production management. There are also openings for additional Manufacturing Engineers and Software Developers.

Photo courtesy Master Spas

As Master Spas looks to attract new candidates, they are offering competitive new hire package that including:

Competitive wages with growth and development planning available to all team members

10% shift premium for second shift

New hire bonuses of up to $500 and retention bonuses of up to $1,000 for select premium positions

Paid vacation after 90 days

Medical, Dental & Vision insurance available after 30 days

Employee discounts on our top-of-the-line hot tubs and swim spas

“There are so many jobs available right now. Great companies all over the area are looking to grow their staff. We know that to attract and keep the type of quality team members we are looking for we need to be unique. I think what makes us unique is the culture that we have – a culture that is shared by every team member. It starts with a mission to create hot tubs and swim spas for the world to live life better and continues through to one of our core values to have fun! No one really loves to work – but this is the closest that I have ever seen to exactly that!” Hess added.

In order to be able to expand their workforce in production and warehouse positions for both first and second shift, it is offering two to three group interviews per week.

To view complete job descriptions for all open positions and to apply to join the team, interested candidates should visit www.MasterSpasJobs.com.

The facility occupies 36 acres, and there’s 530,000-square-feet of production, warehousing, and office space. Tens of thousands of hot tubs and swim spas are built annually and shipped to dealers around the world.

Major capital investments have helped Master Spas to continue its growth and meet the demands of the market. Master Spas invested $15.3 million in 2019, building a new 166,000-square-foot swim spa factory and expanding the acrylic spa factory.

The company recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. Master Spas is the largest manufacturer of hot tubs that are made in the USA, and the largest manufacturer of swim spas globally.

Master Spas serves customers worldwide through their network of dealers throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, Israel, and New Zealand. The company produces high-quality hot tubs and swim spas, including Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas. This swim spa line was designed with input from 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps.