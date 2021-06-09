Fort Wayne-based Fort Financial breaks ground on new 27,000-square foot headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Financial Credit Union, currently based on Spring Street on the west side of Fort Wayne, will soon have a new place to call home.

The Fort Wayne-based business broke ground on a new 27,000-square foot headquarters based near the intersection of Lima Road and Wallen Road Wednesday morning. A new flagship branch will accompany the headquarters.

President and CEO Steve Collins says the new headquarters will accommodate consumers who are less likely to visit a bank in person. The flagship branch will be slightly smaller than a normal branch. As a result, more space will be dedicated for additional staff towards the company’s call center and for more innovative products.

A render of the interior of the new Fort Financial headquarters and flagship branch

“The biggest growth area is with electronic services – mobile banking, online services self-help things,” Collins said. “That’s another reason why we need to grow and be able to add more infrastructure is to be able to support more innovations like that.”

Collins is also taking into account a change in workplace habits that have changed due to the pandemic. Hybrid and remote work are more common, yet Collins has heard from many who look forward to getting back to work in person.

“There’s some things you can’t do online when it comes to staff collaboration and being able to work with each other,” Collins said. “Knowing we’ve been operating out of our space for many, many years at our current location, this is going to be a breath of fresh air.”

Other features include an interior display board in the branch lobby, rooftop solar panels and two electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot.

Fort Financial Credit Union’s new headquarters is expected to open July 2022.