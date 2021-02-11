Fort Wayne-based credit union and Mad Ants hold food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne-based credit union is hosting ‘Together We “Can” Food Drive’ with the help of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the goal of collecting 1,200 pounds of food.

Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union is collecting non-expired, non-perishable food items from its members and the community at all six of its Fort Wayne locations and New Haven. The credit union said the donations will go directly to the Community Harvest Food Bank.

The Mad Ants team is helping rally for donations with two “Fill the Bus” events: Saturday and Feb. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at 10123 Lima Rd.

Anyone is welcome and encouraged to bring donations to fill the Mad Ants bus during these two events, the press release said. Branded giveaways will be handed out while supplies last.