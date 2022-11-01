FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne bartender competed against “the world’s most innovative mixologists/bartenders” in a new Nexflix competition show.

Raj Shukla was one of 12 bartenders and mixologists who competed on the Netflix competition reality TV show “Drink Masters.”

The show was billed this way by Netflix: “World-class mixologists showcase their dazzling cocktail-crafting skills as they compete for a $100K prize — and the title of Ultimate Drink Master.”

In a promotional email, Shukla said he’s worked at “some of Downtown’s most note-worthy cocktail establishments.” He added that he was “delighted to shine some light on this ‘first of its kind’ show, its importance to the bar industry, the evolution of the Fort Wayne food & beverage culture, and how he has continually brought unmatched focus and notoriety to this amazing city he calls home through his passion and craft.”

“Drink Masters” is now streaming on Netflix.