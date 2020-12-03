Fort Wayne bar closed by health department due to violation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fort Wayne has been shut down by the Allen County Health Department.

Picture taken the night of Gov. Holcomb’s new restrictions.

According to a red sign on the entrance of the bar, the Allen County Health Department closed the establishment Wednesday for violating the governor’s executive order. The sign does not indicate how long the bar will be closed or the exact reason the bar was closed.

The executive order issues “county-based measures and restrictions” designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order includes the state’s mask mandate, and requires businesses like restaurants and bars to have employees wear masks and maintain social distancing. Patrons also must be seated, according to the order.

Earlier in the day WANE 15 went to the bar and found several patrons without masks and not socially distancing.

A viewer shared this picture of what it looked like the night new restrictions went into effect.

Last week, the Allen County Health Department told WANE 15 that the bar had received two complaints on Nov. 2. On Thursday, WANE 15 received 16 complaint reports filed against Mitchell’s from the county health department.

A sign indicates Mitchell’s Sports Bar has been closed by the Allen County Health Department.

