“Fort Wayne Bar Aid” designed to help local bar employees who are out of work due to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many local bars have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many servers and bartenders without an income. One Fort Wayne man has started a project to combat that problem.

John Foxworthy created the project titled “Fort Wayne Bar Aid”, with a goal to put money in the hands of local bar employees. Foxworthy created Facebook and GoFundMe pages to promote the Bar Aid project, which incorporates live music and social media.

“I thought about Farm Aid and how all of the musicians came together to help the farm community and I thought well we can do that in Fort Wayne, we have such a great music scene,” said Foxworthy.

Volunteer musicians from the around the area live stream performances on the Fort Wayne Bar Aid Facebook page. In return, viewers are encouraged to donate to the Fort Wayne Bar Aid GoFundMe. All of the funds that are donated will go to employees of several area bars.

“Everything is all volunteer. 100% of the funds are going to get distributed. There is nobody getting paid or anything like that. The musicians are volunteering their time,” said Foxworthy.

List of Fort Wayne Bar Aid locations as of April 2, 2020.

As of this afternoon, Fort Wayne Bar Aid has raised over $2,500.

Foxworthy says that the performances include a little something for everybody and says that this project is a way to bring all types of music together here in Fort Wayne.

“You know our mission initially and ongoing is for us to unite the music scene behind this cause and it’s really happening. We have people from rock bands and country bands. We have a hip hop artist. We have DJ’s, people from the jazz community. It’s really amazing to me and humbling honestly,” said Foxworthy.

The “Fort Wayne Bar Aid” Facebook page can be access here. The GoFundMe can be access here.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: