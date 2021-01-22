Fort Wayne band kicks off virtual concert series at The Embassy

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Live music is making an appearance at the Embassy Theatre this weekend, kicking off a five-week virtual concert series.

Local four-piece rock band Namen Namen is taking the stage first this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The band members include Dylan Record (vocals), Ron Record (drums), Kellen Baker (guitar) and Zara McCord (bass). Namen Namen formed a year ago and has a solid set comprised of original music with the occasional cover.

Namen Namen is a four-piece rock band that includes Dylan Record (vocals), Ron Record

(drums), Kellen Baker (guitar), and Zara McCord (bass).

People interested in seeing the show can purchase access to the live stream for $10. Those who can’t make the live event will have a video on demand option starting Jan. 27 for Namen Namen. This same video on demand option will be available on the Wednesday following all performances.

In an interview on Friday, Namen Namen said they’re grateful for the opportunity to play a live show. Last year, they entertained fans alongside other area bands at Freimann Square and played at a Muncie music venue, Be Here Now.

“It’s a two-sided thing where even though we haven’t been able to play a lot of live shows lately, we’ve been able to take advantage of not having to go out and get ready for a show,” says Namen Namen’s bass player Zara McCord, “We’ve been able to dedicate more time to creating things. That’s been cool.”

“It’s tough, but it has given us a little more of an opportunity to write more music and record,” expalins vocalist Dylan Record, “We are going to have some music online eventually that we recorded ourselves and mixed.”

Dylan Record didn’t provide a release date for those tracks, but said it will “come out soon.”

McCord explained that Namen Namen is set to release a music video at 8 p.m. on Saturday, just an hour after their live performance begins at the Embassy Theatre.

Guitar play Kellen Baker added he’s thankful the historic venue provided them with an opportunity to get back on stage.



