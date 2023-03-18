FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet is taking on a classic piece with performances starting on Friday. The company will be performing Swan Lake.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s executive director Jim Sparrow stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the performance. You can learn more in the interview above.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake begin on Friday, March 24, and will continue throughout the weekend with a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday. Performances are at the Arts United Center at 303 East Main Street. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.