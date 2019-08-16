Fort Wayne Ballet to hold auditions for ‘The Nutcracker’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Ballet announced open community auditions for its production of The Nutcracker.

The auditions will be held Sunday, September 8, at the Fort Wayne Ballet main studio located at 300 East Main Street in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture.

There will be different audition times for dancers of different skills.

Beginner/intermediate dancers ages six and seven will have registration starting at 12:30 p.m. with the audition class going from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Dancers ages 8 and older will have a registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. with auditions going until 3:45 p.m.

Dancers do not need to be current members of the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet to audition, but must be currently studying dance.

For more information about the audition for The Nutcracker, call 260-484-9646 or visit www.fortwayneballet.org