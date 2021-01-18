Fort Wayne Ballet to hold auditions for 2021 Summer Intensive program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet, newly certified in the AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE® National Training Curriculum, has announced it will hold auditions for its 2021 Summer Intensive Program. The program will be held June 27 – July 30.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s Summer Intensive has two program options: a two-week and five-week course.

Younger dancers are encouraged to participate in the two-week course while the five-week course is aimed for advanced and pre-professional dancers, the ballet said. All students will train with some of the nation’s best instructors with focused one-on-one attention and limited class sizes.

Courses offered within the FWB Summer Intensive include Ballet, Pointe, Men’s Class, Jazz, Modern, Variations, Pilates, Character, Musical Theatre and other seminars and wellness courses.

Due to the pandemic, the Summer Intensive will have both in-person and virtual offerings via Zoom. Students training in-person will follow standard health guidelines as determined by the state.

Students can audition for Fort Wayne Ballet’s Summer Intensive in three ways: attend a virtual Zoom audition, audition in-person at FWB or submit a video audition.

To register for an audition, contact Ballet Registrar Raleigh Sparrow at registrar@fortwayneballet.org.

Audition dates are as follows:

Jan. 17: Virtual (Open to all) at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: In-Person (Specifically for students of the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet) at 10 a.m.

Feb. 21: Virtual (Open to all) at 12:30 p.m.

March 7: In-Person at Fort Wayne Ballet (Open to all) 12:30 p.m.

April 30: All Video Auditions are due

Faculty for this year’s Summer Intensive includes:

Karen Gibbons-Brown: Artistic Director of Fort Wayne Ballet; ABT® Certified Instructor

Chartel Arthur: Formerly with the Joffrey Ballet, Repetitieur for Gerald Arpino Foundation

Kim Sagami: Formerly with the Joffrey Ballet, Repetitieur for Gerald Arpino Foundation; ABT® Certified Instructor

Cameron Basden: Formerly with Joffrey Ballet; Repetitieur for Gerald Arpino Foundation

Jane Lanier: Tony nominated choreographer

Eleonora Pokhitonova Hartung: Master Character and Ballet Teacher

Nurzhan Kulybaev: Ballet Master at Fort Wayne Ballet; ABT® Certified Instructor

Natalya Vyashenko: Fort Wayne ballet Faculty; ABT® Certified Instructor

Tracy Tritz: Ballet Mistress at Fort Wayne Ballet; ABT® Certified Instructor

David Ingram: Formerly of Louisville Ballet and Charlotte Ballet; Professor of Dance at Butler University

Sarah Wingo: Broadway, contemporary, and commercial dancer

The ballet said that all five-week participants are invited to perform in a culminating workshop performance at the end of the program.

All Summer Intensive students are eligible for consideration for Fort Wayne Ballet professional contracts, the Full-Year Trainee Program as well as BFA Dance Degree in collaboration with the University of Saint Francis.