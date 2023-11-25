FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For two weekends in December, the Fort Wayne Ballet will be performing the classic piece, The Nutcracker. They’ll also be joined by special guests, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s executive director Jim Sparrow stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Ballet will be performing the Nutcracker from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 10. Performances with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are during the first weekend of performances. The performances are at the Arts United Center, located at 303 East Main Street. You can click here to learn more.