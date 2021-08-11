Fort Wayne Ballet announces 2021-2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 65th season of the Fort Wayne Ballet is underway.

Fall subscriptions for Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company are on sale now, priced at $115 for all three upcoming productions. Single tickets will be available beginning Sept. 8.

“This season champions the themes that bring us together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts,” the Ballet said in an email.

The 2021-2022 season will start Sep. 30 with “Diversions 21,” a production the Ballet described as encompassing both classical and contemporary works. Nightly performances will be at 7 p.m. at Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab through Oct. 2.

Taking the stage Oct. 22 and 23 at the Arts United Center is “Giselle,” described by the Ballet as a romantic tragedy with unrequited love and revenge from beyond the grave.

Also coming to the Arts United Center is the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” running from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 with both evening and matinee performances.

The Ballet will celebrate the upcoming season March 11 with the ‘Sapphire Soiree and Celebration Series.”

Subscriptions and tickets can be purchased through the ArtsTix Community Box Office online or by calling 260-422-4226.