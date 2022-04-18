FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friends, families, colleagues, and neighbors are all welcome to Building Vibrant Communities: Vision & Action, an event hosted by the Fort Wayne Baha’i community from April 30 through May 1 at the Landmark Centre on 6222 Ellison Road, Fort Wayne.

The event aims to draw people of multiple beliefs and backgrounds together in order to dream about, envision, and begin to build a community that reduces the feelings of separateness and builds a better sense of connection.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to those who attend, so registration is advised. Each day will include music, art, small-group presentations, and the planning of acts of service for neighbors and the community. There will also be activities for children and youth.

Registration for the event can be found here and should be completed by April 22.

If you have any questions about the event, contact BahaisFortWayne@gmail.com.