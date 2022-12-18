FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book.

Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.

The author likened Fort Wayne parks to a friend you’ve known for years that starts sharing stories about their life you haven’t heard before.

“I’ve seen this every single day, but now I have a totally different perspective,” Schipper said. “It’s changed my perspective of the city I grew up in and call my home.”

Schipper signed copies of the book Saturday at Visit Fort Wayne. You can find his new book, as well as the first installment called “Paving through Fort Wayne’s Streets”, at shops around the city and on Amazon.

Schipper said he plans to continue adding to the series.