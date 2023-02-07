FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library will welcome a local children’s author to several locations this month.

Fort Wayne’s Dori Graham is the author of the recently released picture book “Brave Miss Muffet.” She is a former ACPL librarian and current serves as both a teacher and librarian with Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“Author visits allow us to give the authors of some of our favorite tales a warm welcome,” said Meisha Donerlson, a librarian in Allen County. “Dori’s published work is not only a modern twist on a well-known tale; it’s an ode to dedication and persistence. We’re happy to present this magical storytime full of love and warmth.”

Here is the schedule for when and where Dori Graham will host storytime sessions:

Monday, Feb. 20 at 10:15 a.m. – Dupont Branch (536 E. Dupont Road)

Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. – Dupont Branch (536 E. Dupont Road)

Monday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. – Main Branch (900 Library Plaza)

Registration in advance of the event can be made online, through the ACPL mobile app or by calling any ACPL branch.