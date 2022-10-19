FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Millions of people won’t have to get a prescription for a hearing aid anymore. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids officially hit store shelves Monday.

This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in August, creating a new category of hearing aids that won’t require a prescription. These hearing aids are made for adults with mild to moderate hearing issues.

You can find them at Walgreens online and in-store, CVS online, Best Buy, and in select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Ken Stewart, a Fort Wayne audiologist, says although these hearing aids are more accessible, they are not a fit for everyone.

“In the short term, I think a lot of people will try to confuse these new OTC hearing devices with prescription hearing aids, so I think a lot of people with more significant hearing loss will try to go the less expensive route, but I think what they’ll find is is that they’re only a short term fix,” Stewart said.

Stewart also pointed out that there are no laws regarding returning these devices. When you go to an audiologist for a prescription hearing device with professional care, you can return it if it’s not accurate. When purchasing OTC hearing aids, that’s not a guarantee.

Stewart says 80% of his day is spent with patients who already have devices. But on the other side, Stewart says that 80% of people with mild to moderate hearing issues do not seek treatment. He believes the new OTC hearing aids could encourage more people to seek help.

“If there’s some type of entry device that could help the mass of people to get some help while kind of circumventing the normal course of treatment, I think that’s great,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he believes over the counter hearing aids will run between $500 to $1,000. To learn more about OTC hearing aids, click here.