FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Arts Festival is returning for another year at Jefferson Pointe.

Teri Marquart, who started the festival, and artist Shane Murphy joined First News Sunday on September 4 to preview the event.

33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors

It started in 2000, but this year’s event is the 13th festival because of a brief hiatus.

This happens around the fountain at the outdoor mall on Saturday, September 10 and 11.