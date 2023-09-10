FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Happening from 12 to 5 Sunday area residents can head to Jefferson Pointe to participate in the 14 annual Fort Wayne Arts Festival.

The festival features 40+ local and regional fine artists who make creations from wood, glass, clay, fiber, oil/acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, assemblage, encaustic, photography/digital, drawing, mixed media, and more.

The festival takes place in the courtyard at Jefferson Pointe and is free to anyone who wants to travel to the shopping center.

To learn more about the festival head to Jefferson Pointe’s website.