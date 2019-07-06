Fort Wayne Artist’s Guild presents Ventures in Creativity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Artists Guild and University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts are gearing up to present the 42nd Annual Ventures in Creativity.

The gallery is located at the Rolland Art Center, 1200 block of Leesburg Road. One hundred pieces of art will be on display from artists in the northeast Indiana region.

This exhibit, judged by Shaun Thomas Dingwerth, Executive Director at the Richmond Museum of Art, Richmond, Indiana, showcases some of the area’s finest art, including oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, pastels, and drawing in addition to three dimensional pieces.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, you can check out the pieces from 1-5 p.m.

The pieces are for sale, and it is free to attend.

Only Saturday, July 13th is a public reception and awards ceremony. That’s from 6 until 8 p.m. The guild will also be celebrating 60 years.

