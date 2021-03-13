Fort Wayne Artists Guild opens pop-up gallery at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After art shows were stifled by the pandemic last year the Fort Wayne Artists Guild is offering the community a place to enjoy art.

They opened their pop-up shop called The Gallery at Jefferson Point Shopping Center near the Marshalls store on Thursday. The gallery showcases around 250 works of art from 40 Fort Wayne area artists. President John Kelty said that it’s an experience that is better had in-person

“All shows that I have been involved in have all been virtual,” said Kelty. “If you ask any artist and they show you a photograph of their work, they’ll say, it doesn’t do the actual piece justice, the way this is, is placed, the way it is lit, and the fact that you can see it with your own eyes, I can’t replace that with a photograph.”

Every piece is for sale, but the Guild also encourages people to stop by just to take a look at the artwork.

“Visual joy is just, it can’t be replaced,” said Kelty. “There’s a reason that we’ve been painting on caves and painting on canvas, and we need that visual stimulation in our lives. They don’t have to buy, we will talk to them though and we will probably ask them which is their favorite because, well, we’d all like them to pick one of ours. It is just it’s a very bright, warm, inviting place to be.”