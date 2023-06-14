FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may remember Fort Wayne hip-hop artist Michael Armstrong, Jr., also known as Mic Strong, as the talent behind WANE 15’s Highlight Zone promotions, or perhaps you’ve seen him perform around the Summit City. Now, he’s working together with other area businesses.

Strong’s latest music video for his song, titled “All On You” featuring Sir Porter, was filmed inside Roller Dome North and Mercado at the Landing. The song pays homage to Tevin Campbell’s, “Can We Talk,” using a sample from the hit song.

“That’s one of my favorite r&b songs. So I was like, let me try to find that. I found a sample with the beat on it or whatever, and I was like that’s it. That’s its a wrap,” Strong said.

Strong said the idea of collaborating with area businesses came about from the feel of the song.

“The vibe of the song gave me like an old school, classy feel. So the Roller Dome North is a staple in Fort Wayne, so I felt like that it helped the aesthetic, and Mercado was more upscale so with the setting of The Landing, you know, it’s nicer, with the breaks and all the new developments we’re having to downtown, so it came together perfectly,” Strong said.

Strong said he loves the opportunity to collaborate with other businesses and is excited to continue doing so in the future. Not only did he collaborate with production company Gentle Media, but also Engineer Tywell Williams (Tweezy on the Beat), Successful Musik Studios, and more.

“I’m born and raised Fort Wayne, so it’s all I know, I love it, “Strong said. “And I think with all the growth that we have, any role that I could play as artists on the come up to you know bring us together, they continue to elevate I’m all for it.”

Strong’s seventh album is set to be released on June 23 with a listening party to follow the same day at Elijah’s Restaurant on West Jefferson Boulevard from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

He’s also set to perform at the Middle Waves Festival on June 24 at Parkview Field and will be an opening act for artists Ludacris, Juvenile, and Chingy on July 28 at Headwaters Park. Find a link to purchase tickets here.