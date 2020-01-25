Fort Wayne Art Commission set to unveil Art For All! master plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is inviting you to see the Art For All! master plan. The plan details nine ideas to continue the community’s public art program.

The master plan will be unveiled Wednesday, January 29th at the Arts United Center Ian Rolland Gallery. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a brief presentation at 6.

After the presentation, folks will be able to visit 9 correlating interactive stations that are proposed in the master plan. The event is a wrap up to the year-long planning process for the Fort Wayne Public Art Master Plan.

“Public art is critical in helping a community distinguish itself,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “I am excited to help present the City’s first-ever public art master plan to the community and accelerate our efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a memorable place to live, work and play.”

