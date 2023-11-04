FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soon families across the area will mark their calendars for a picture with Santa ahead of Christmas. One local photographer is offering that opportunity, while also supporting a local organization.

Bluebird Photography owner Ashley Clauss stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the “Santa Experience” she’s offering, where some of the proceeds will be donated to Healthier Moms & Babies. You can see that in the interview above.

Bluebird Photography’s Santa Experiences are happening on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19. The 19th is when a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Healthier Moms & Babies. The session is $200 and includes time with Santa, a letter from him, cookies, and more. You can click here to learn more and reserve a spot.