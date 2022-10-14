FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least 50 people evacuated a Fort Wayne apartment complex early Friday morning after a building caught fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called just before 1:30 a.m. to Dupont Lake Apartments on the city’s north side.

Crews reported a large fire on the third floor and attic area of the building. Firefighters began dousing the flames and evacuating residents. One resident was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. No additional injuries were reported.

It took firefighters an hour to get the fire under control and they plan to stay at the scene throughout the morning hours to investigate.

According to fire officials, the displaced residents gathered in the community room of the complex to receive assistance from the Red Cross and property management.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.